SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) Has Recovered 13.23% So Far, But Another -390.27% Loss Is Possible.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.57, to imply an increase of 13.72% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The SAI share’s 52-week high remains $12.60, putting it -390.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $29.04M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 204.06K shares over the past 3 months.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

After registering a 13.72% upside in the latest session, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.79 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 13.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -64.96%, and -59.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.03%. Short interest in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) saw shorts transact 48280.0 shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) estimates and forecasts

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SAI.TECH Global Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

SAI.TECH Global Corporation insiders hold 49.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.53% of the shares at 10.97% float percentage. In total, 5.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4588.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18397.0.