Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Thursdayâ€™s Performance: Up 33.48% From The Lows, Now What?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $25.12, to imply an increase of 2.24% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The RRC shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $37.44, putting it -49.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.71. The company has a valuation of $7.09B, with an average of 5.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Range Resources Corporation (RRC), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RRC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.34.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

After registering a 2.24% upside in the latest session, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.11 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.43%, and -22.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.80%. Short interest in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) saw shorts transact 13.8 million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.45, implying an increase of 37.9% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RRC has been trading -198.57% off suggested target high and 0.48% from its likely low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Range Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares are -19.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 171.78% against 34.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 157.70% this quarter before jumping 59.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $795.4 million and $1.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.20% before dropping -3.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 154.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.99% annually.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Range Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 1.30% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)â€™s Major holders

Range Resources Corporation insiders hold 2.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.25% of the shares at 91.71% float percentage. In total, 89.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 36.21 million shares (or 13.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.1 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 29.43 million shares, or about 11.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $893.96 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 7.46 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $184.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.18 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 218.18 million.