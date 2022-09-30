Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.58, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The PINS share’s 52-week high remains $66.00, putting it -179.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.14. The company has a valuation of $16.05B, with an average of 12.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside in the latest session, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.00 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 1.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.09%, and 5.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.20%. Short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw shorts transact 45.86 million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinterest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are -9.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.10% against 2.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.00% this quarter before falling -35.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $666.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $713.47 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 338.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.20% annually.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pinterest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.34% of the shares at 80.82% float percentage. In total, 80.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 50.13 million shares (or 8.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Flossbach von Storch AG with 31.38 million shares, or about 5.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $772.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16.47 million shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $405.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.72 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 313.14 million.