PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) Is 22.34% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares stood at 9.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.22, to imply a decrease of -1.33% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The PCG share’s 52-week high remains $13.53, putting it -10.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.49. The company has a valuation of $31.37B, with an average of 26.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PG&E Corporation (PCG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PCG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the latest session, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.25 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.48%, and 1.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.98%. Short interest in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) saw shorts transact 81.63 million shares and set a 5.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.58, implying an increase of 26.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCG has been trading -55.48% off suggested target high and -14.57% from its likely low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PG&E Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares are 2.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.93% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.80% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.13 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.56 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.37 billion and $5.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.20% before jumping 5.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 95.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.55% annually.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PG&E Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corporation insiders hold 15.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.86% of the shares at 74.29% float percentage. In total, 62.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 178.63 million shares (or 7.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 172.69 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.06 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 91.36 million shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $911.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87.27 million, or 3.54% of the shares, all valued at about 870.99 million.