Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) Has Gained 12.21% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s traded shares stood at 7.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.71, to imply a decrease of -0.59% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PR share’s 52-week high remains $9.70, putting it -44.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.08. The company has a valuation of $4.05B, with an average of 7.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Permian Resources Corporation (PR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside in the last session, Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.79 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.61%, and -19.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.50, implying an increase of 36.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PR has been trading -93.74% off suggested target high and 3.13% from its likely low.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Permian Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Permian Resources Corporation (PR) shares are -20.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 194.20% against 34.70%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 118.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Permian Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.