Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Up 43.41% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 40.12% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.84, to imply a decrease of -1.25% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The PTEN share’s 52-week high remains $20.53, putting it -73.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.70. The company has a valuation of $3.07B, with an average of 3.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PTEN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.19 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.85%, and -19.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.12%. Short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw shorts transact 9.32 million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.46, implying an increase of 44.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTEN has been trading -119.59% off suggested target high and -52.03% from its likely low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are -23.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 119.17% against 44.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 118.60% this quarter before jumping 131.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $637.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $653.2 million.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.22% of the shares at 99.27% float percentage. In total, 97.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 35.47 million shares (or 16.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $549.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.99 million shares, or about 11.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $371.35 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15.32 million shares. This is just over 7.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $241.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.07 million, or 3.73% of the shares, all valued at about 127.22 million.