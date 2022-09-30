Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Stock Has Gained 3.72% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares stood at 15.17 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.45, to imply an increase of 4.58% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The PLTR share’s 52-week high remains $27.11, putting it -220.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.44. The company has a valuation of $16.60B, with an average of 38.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

After registering a 4.58% upside in the latest session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.43 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.63%, and 3.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.63%. Short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw shorts transact 108.64 million shares and set a 2.6 days time to cover.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palantir Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares are -41.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.85% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $471.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $506.88 million.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders hold 11.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.73% of the shares at 38.10% float percentage. In total, 33.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 156.0 million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.14 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 86.96 million shares, or about 4.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.19 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50.17 million shares. This is just over 2.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $688.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.14 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 537.45 million.