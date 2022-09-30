O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) Is Currently -69.6 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.98, to imply an increase of 22.46% or $0.73 in intraday trading. The OIIM share’s 52-week high remains $6.75, putting it -69.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $96.72M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 51.79K shares over the past 3 months.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

After registering a 22.46% upside in the latest session, O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.20 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 22.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.80%, and -3.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.26%. Short interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) saw shorts transact 62690.0 shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing O2Micro International Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares are -21.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -109.09% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $21.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.23 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 82.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.00% annually.

OIIM Dividends

O2Micro International Limited has its next earnings report out between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. O2Micro International Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

O2Micro International Limited insiders hold 8.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.00% of the shares at 39.25% float percentage. In total, 36.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.83 million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is DnB Asset Management AS with 2.27 million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.43 million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Emerging Mkts Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 3.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 2.45 million.