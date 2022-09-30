Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD)

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s traded shares stood at 24.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.14, to imply an increase of 55.07% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The AIMD share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -741.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $31.67M, with an average of 38330.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) trade information

After registering a 55.07% upside in the latest session, Ainos Inc. (AIMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3200 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 55.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.77%, and -32.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.05%. Short interest in Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) saw shorts transact 50420.0 shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

Ainos Inc. (AIMD) estimates and forecasts

AIMD Dividends

Ainos Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ainos Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ainos Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)’s Major holders

Ainos Inc. insiders hold 80.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.