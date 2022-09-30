Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Is Worth Considering At $3.04

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.04, to imply a decrease of -5.30% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The NKTR share’s 52-week high remains $18.69, putting it -514.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $584.20M, with an average of 2.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give NKTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

After registering a -5.30% downside in the last session, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.22 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -5.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.59%, and -24.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.50%. Short interest in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) saw shorts transact 23.56 million shares and set a 4.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.53, implying an increase of 32.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKTR has been trading -97.37% off suggested target high and 1.32% from its likely low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nektar Therapeutics share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are -45.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.17% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.20% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $22.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.33 million and $24.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.00% before dropping -8.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -14.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.30% annually.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nektar Therapeutics has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Nektar Therapeutics insiders hold 1.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.13% of the shares at 97.18% float percentage. In total, 96.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 37.23 million shares (or 19.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $200.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.11 million shares, or about 14.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $140.76 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 13.26 million shares. This is just over 7.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.38 million, or 6.11% of the shares, all valued at about 47.01 million.