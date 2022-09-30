National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -75.26% YTD

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply a decrease of -9.96% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The NCMI share’s 52-week high remains $3.97, putting it -467.14% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $57.55M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 940.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NCMI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

After registering a -9.96% downside in the last session, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9113 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -9.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.19%, and -44.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.26%. Short interest in National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw shorts transact 3.26 million shares and set a 2.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.38, implying an increase of 79.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NCMI has been trading -614.29% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing National CineMedia Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) shares are -72.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.84% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 78.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 145.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14 million and $41.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 364.30% before jumping 68.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 27.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.33% annually.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. National CineMedia Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 17.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

National CineMedia Inc. insiders hold 10.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.76% of the shares at 53.10% float percentage. In total, 47.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Standard General L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.45 million shares (or 21.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 6.12 million shares, or about 7.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.55 million.

We also have Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 3.78 million shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.85 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 4.7 million.