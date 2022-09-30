Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 25.96% YTD Gain?

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares stood at 3.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.71, to imply a decrease of -4.54% or -$1.46 in intraday trading. The LTHM share’s 52-week high remains $36.38, putting it -18.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.35. The company has a valuation of $5.69B, with an average of 3.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Livent Corporation (LTHM), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LTHM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

After registering a -4.54% downside in the last session, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.53 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.85%, and -4.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.96%. Short interest in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) saw shorts transact 22.15 million shares and set a 7.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.22, implying an increase of 7.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LTHM has been trading -46.53% off suggested target high and 15.34% from its likely low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Livent Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are 17.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 666.67% against 13.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 625.00% this quarter before jumping 1,033.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 89.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $208.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $226.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $88.89 million and $103.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 134.50% before jumping 118.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -60.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 102.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Livent Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corporation insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.14% of the shares at 91.83% float percentage. In total, 91.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.67 million shares (or 15.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $669.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.63 million shares, or about 10.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $459.55 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 11.45 million shares. This is just over 7.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $259.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.69 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 122.28 million.