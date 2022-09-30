JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Slid -6.34% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s traded shares stood at 3.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply an increase of 1.13% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The JBLU share’s 52-week high remains $16.65, putting it -147.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.52. The company has a valuation of $2.21B, with an average of 14.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

After registering a 1.13% upside in the latest session, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.01 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 1.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.34%, and -17.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.30%. Short interest in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw shorts transact 12.97 million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JetBlue Airways Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares are -55.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.54% against 18.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.10% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.5 billion and $1.93 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.10% before jumping 28.70% in the following quarter.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

JetBlue Airways Corporation insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.98% of the shares at 79.43% float percentage. In total, 78.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 38.58 million shares (or 12.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $576.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 29.28 million shares, or about 9.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $437.67 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 9.26 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.2 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 137.59 million.