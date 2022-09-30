Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Poised For Further Gains At A 0.84% Distance From The Low?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares stood at 3.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $69.06, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The TSM share’s 52-week high remains $145.00, putting it -109.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.48. The company has a valuation of $359.10B, with an average of 11.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the latest session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 74.19 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.40%, and -16.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.42%. Short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw shorts transact 21.4 million shares and set a 1.73 days time to cover.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares are -35.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 50.73% against 50.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.80% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $20.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.88 billion and $15.74 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36.00% before jumping 30.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.20% annually.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 2.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.35% of the shares at 17.36% float percentage. In total, 17.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sanders Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 41.63 million shares (or 0.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 38.43 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.01 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 26.8 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.23 million, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 billion.