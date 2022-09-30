Is CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Expensive At $5.63? Check These Facts.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s traded shares stood at 3.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.63, to imply a decrease of -4.90% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The CTIC share’s 52-week high remains $7.80, putting it -38.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $640.69M, with an average of 4.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

After registering a -4.90% downside in the last session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.01 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -4.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.76%, and -7.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 127.02%. Short interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw shorts transact 15.61 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CTI BioPharma Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares are 12.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.44% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.80% this quarter before jumping 38.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $9.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16 million.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

CTI BioPharma Corp. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.90% of the shares at 63.03% float percentage. In total, 62.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 8.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 7.14 million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $33.35 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 8.18 million shares. This is just over 7.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 11.19 million.