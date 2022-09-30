Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Expected To Grow By 48.16% Or More

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.65, to imply a decrease of -16.85% or -$2.76 in intraday trading. The ICPT share’s 52-week high remains $21.25, putting it -55.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.81. The company has a valuation of $674.94M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 981.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ICPT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

After registering a -16.85% downside in the latest session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.40 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -16.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.68%, and 0.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.74%. Short interest in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw shorts transact 10.34 million shares and set a 13.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.33, implying an increase of 48.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $82.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICPT has been trading -500.73% off suggested target high and 26.74% from its likely low.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares are 1.05% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.74% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -48.50% this quarter before jumping 3,581.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $95.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.58 million and $92.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.90% before jumping 31.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 65.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.89% annually.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 4.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.26% of the shares at 101.85% float percentage. In total, 97.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.66 million shares, or about 8.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $43.2 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.86 million shares. This is just over 9.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about 16.2 million.