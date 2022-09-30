InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: INM) Stock Rises 41.75 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s traded shares stood at 3.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.14, to imply an increase of 41.75% or $2.4 in intraday trading. The INM share’s 52-week high remains $59.25, putting it -627.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.95. The company has a valuation of $3.25M, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 798.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

After registering a 41.75% upside in the latest session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.32 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 41.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.05%, and -10.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.47%. Short interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw shorts transact 21670.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 59.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INM has been trading -145.7% off suggested target high and -145.7% from its likely low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) shares are -73.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.81% against 11.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $750k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $500k.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 0.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.05% of the shares at 9.12% float percentage. In total, 9.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Empery Asset Management, LP with 61741.0 shares, or about 0.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $58203.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13905.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10706.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3000.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 2828.0.