ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN): Is This The Time To Buy?

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares stood at 4.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.70, to imply a decrease of -0.21% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IMGN share’s 52-week high remains $7.77, putting it -65.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.10. The company has a valuation of $1.06B, with an average of 3.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

After registering a -0.21% downside in the last session, ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.88 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -18.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.66%. Short interest in ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw shorts transact 14.86 million shares and set a 4.05 days time to cover.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ImmunoGen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares are -1.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.88% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before falling -38.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $16.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.95 million and $9.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.50% before jumping 22.60% in the following quarter.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ImmunoGen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

ImmunoGen Inc. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.66% of the shares at 95.05% float percentage. In total, 94.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.74 million shares (or 9.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.43 million shares, or about 7.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $78.22 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 14.03 million shares. This is just over 6.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.3 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 29.99 million.