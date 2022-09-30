How Much Is Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.48, to imply an increase of 0.45% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The LI share’s 52-week high remains $41.49, putting it -76.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.86. The company has a valuation of $23.24B, with an average of 10.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Li Auto Inc. (LI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LI a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 27 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

After registering a 0.45% upside in the latest session, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.10 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.55%, and -18.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.20%. Short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw shorts transact 34.73 million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li Auto Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are -13.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -407.69% against -0.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 88.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $845.42 million and $1.22 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.50% before jumping 80.70% in the following quarter.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 27 and December 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li Auto Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.97% of the shares at 28.98% float percentage. In total, 28.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.9 million shares (or 3.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $771.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 19.79 million shares, or about 2.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $510.82 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 6.92 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $173.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.58 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 125.23 million.