Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX): Can A Stock Be Up 25.96% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.93, to imply a decrease of -1.50% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The HLX share’s 52-week high remains $5.78, putting it -47.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.47. The company has a valuation of $674.62M, with an average of 1.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

After registering a -1.50% downside in the last session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.02 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -1.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.87%, and -10.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.96%. Short interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) saw shorts transact 8.45 million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares are -18.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.95% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.50% this quarter before jumping 64.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $219.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $206.76 million.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 18 and October 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. insiders hold 6.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.03% of the shares at 95.93% float percentage. In total, 90.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.42 million shares (or 16.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.2 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $63.09 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 10.17 million shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.88 million, or 5.19% of the shares, all valued at about 24.42 million.