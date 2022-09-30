For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) Is Worth A Shot

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.01, to imply an increase of 1.11% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The TCDA share’s 52-week high remains $13.85, putting it -38.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.10. The company has a valuation of $578.88M, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tricida Inc. (TCDA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCDA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

After registering a 1.11% upside in the last session, Tricida Inc. (TCDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.17 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.24%, and -18.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.71%. Short interest in Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw shorts transact 4.38 million shares and set a 6.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.50, implying an increase of 39.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCDA has been trading -99.8% off suggested target high and 20.08% from its likely low.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tricida Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tricida Inc. (TCDA) shares are 24.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.83% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.40% this quarter before jumping 24.10% for the next one.

TCDA Dividends

Tricida Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tricida Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Tricida Inc. insiders hold 8.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.43% of the shares at 104.17% float percentage. In total, 95.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.28 million shares (or 18.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 4.49 million shares, or about 8.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $36.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tricida Inc. (TCDA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 6.76 million.