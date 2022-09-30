Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Is 28.67% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s traded shares stood at 1.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.21, to imply an increase of 2.61% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The ESTE share’s 52-week high remains $22.25, putting it -82.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.71. The company has a valuation of $1.88B, with an average of 2.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ESTE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.25.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

After registering a 2.61% upside in the last session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.24 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.41%, and -20.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.61%. Short interest in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) saw shorts transact 13.48 million shares and set a 5.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.86, implying an increase of 57.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESTE has been trading -203.03% off suggested target high and -31.04% from its likely low.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares are -7.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 368.00% against 34.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 380.80% this quarter before jumping 288.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 244.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $375.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $410.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $89.67 million and $91.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 318.40% before jumping 348.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 256.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.00% annually.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Earthstone Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Earthstone Energy Inc. insiders hold 10.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.05% of the shares at 71.19% float percentage. In total, 64.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 23.03 million shares (or 22.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $290.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 3.45 million shares, or about 3.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $43.57 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 1.98 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 21.34 million.