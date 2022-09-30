DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG): Can A Stock Be -44.19% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 17.77 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.33, to imply a decrease of -3.46% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $51.30, putting it -234.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77. The company has a valuation of $7.15B, with an average of 18.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a -3.46% downside in the last session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.02 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.60%, and -6.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.19%. Short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw shorts transact 40.1 million shares and set a 2.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.83, implying an increase of 40.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKNG has been trading -239.2% off suggested target high and -4.37% from its likely low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DraftKings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are -24.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.78% against 10.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.20% this quarter before jumping 18.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $435.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $454.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $297.61 million and $219.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.20% before jumping 106.60% in the following quarter.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DraftKings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

DraftKings Inc. insiders hold 9.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.79% of the shares at 64.69% float percentage. In total, 58.79% institutions holds shares in the company.