Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares stood at 3.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.09, to imply an increase of 6.34% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The DBGI share’s 52-week high remains $6.64, putting it -7277.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $5.25M, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

After registering a 6.34% upside in the last session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1099 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 6.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.80%, and -35.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.95%. Short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw shorts transact 1.63 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Brands Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Digital Brands Group Inc. insiders hold 7.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.83% of the shares at 4.12% float percentage. In total, 3.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 5.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lindbrook Capital, Llc with 0.72 million shares, or about 5.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 2.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 59422.0, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.