Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG): How Can A Stock Be Up 38.33% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s traded shares stood at 7.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.50, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CHNG share’s 52-week high remains $27.49, putting it 0.04% up since that peak but still an impressive 36.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.59. The company has a valuation of $8.98B, with an average of 19.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside in the latest session, Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.59 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.49%, and 20.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.33%. Short interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw shorts transact 15.15 million shares and set a 5.56 days time to cover.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Change Healthcare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) shares are 35.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.88% against -2.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.90% this quarter before falling -5.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $888.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $853.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $858.48 million and $826.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.50% before jumping 3.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 49.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.00% annually.

CHNG Dividends

Change Healthcare Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Change Healthcare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Major holders

Change Healthcare Inc. insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.08% of the shares at 100.99% float percentage. In total, 100.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 59.62 million shares (or 18.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.3 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.66 million shares, or about 6.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $472.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.78 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.92 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 129.06 million.