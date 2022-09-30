Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Could shrink By -49.38% Or More

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.05, to imply a decrease of -9.33% or -$1.24 in intraday trading. The BOWL share’s 52-week high remains $14.31, putting it -18.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.96. The company has a valuation of $2.10B, with an average of 1.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 635.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BOWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

After registering a -9.33% downside in the last session, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.36 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -9.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.40%, and 3.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.59%. Short interest in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) saw shorts transact 6.24 million shares and set a 13.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.25, implying an increase of 30.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOWL has been trading -49.38% off suggested target high and -41.08% from its likely low.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bowlero Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares are 15.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.36% against 20.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -97.30% this quarter before jumping 148.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $222.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $240 million.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp. has its next earnings report out on September 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bowlero Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Bowlero Corp. insiders hold 7.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.83% of the shares at 108.95% float percentage. In total, 100.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atairos Group, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 63.43 million shares (or 57.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $764.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Soros Fund Management LLC with 9.67 million shares, or about 8.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $116.57 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 10.36 million.