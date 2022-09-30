Boom Or Bust: Where Is Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Stock Headed Next?

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.13, to imply an increase of 5.09% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SUNL share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -462.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $148.78M, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 923.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

After registering a 5.09% upside in the latest session, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.9100 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 5.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -64.12%, and -64.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.41%. Short interest in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) saw shorts transact 3.61 million shares and set a 4.87 days time to cover.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares are -77.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -64.52% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 126.30% this quarter before jumping 161.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $34.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.95 million.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. insiders hold 20.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.51% of the shares at 91.96% float percentage. In total, 73.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.34 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 3.92 million shares, or about 4.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.75 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3.95 million shares. This is just over 4.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 5.31 million.