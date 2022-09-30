Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) Stock?

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.75, to imply a decrease of -1.09% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The TNDM share’s 52-week high remains $155.86, putting it -213.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.90. The company has a valuation of $3.19B, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) trade information

After registering a -1.09% downside in the last session, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.90 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.14%, and 8.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.95%. Short interest in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) saw shorts transact 4.5 million shares and set a 5.69 days time to cover.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) shares are -57.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -196.15% against -2.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before jumping 88.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $205.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $217.34 million.

TNDM Dividends

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s Major holders

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.82% of the shares at 98.30% float percentage. In total, 97.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.53 million shares (or 10.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $759.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.31 million shares, or about 9.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $733.41 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.84 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 213.99 million.