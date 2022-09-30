Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Stock?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.82, to imply a decrease of -4.75% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $20.64, putting it -254.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.47. The company has a valuation of $581.28M, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a -4.75% downside in the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.28 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -4.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.67%, and -21.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.95%. Short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw shorts transact 6.69 million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 16.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JMIA has been trading -54.64% off suggested target high and 14.09% from its likely low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jumia Technologies AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.21% of the shares at 25.21% float percentage. In total, 25.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.99 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.21 million shares, or about 2.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $21.19 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 6.72 million shares. This is just over 6.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 4.57 million.