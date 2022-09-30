Boom Or Bust: What Are Oscar Health Inc.’s (NYSE:OSCR) Future Prospects?

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.13, to imply a decrease of -2.29% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The OSCR share’s 52-week high remains $18.89, putting it -268.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.89. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 2.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

After registering a -2.29% downside in the last session, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.27 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -2.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.38%, and -24.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.65%. Short interest in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw shorts transact 10.32 million shares and set a 4.42 days time to cover.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oscar Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares are -49.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.69% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.10% this quarter before jumping 31.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 120.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $960.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $949.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $529.28 million and $414.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 81.50% before jumping 129.30% in the following quarter.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oscar Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Oscar Health Inc. insiders hold 14.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.99% of the shares at 109.28% float percentage. In total, 92.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Thrive Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 37.61 million shares (or 21.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $375.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 21.38 million shares, or about 12.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $213.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds roughly 3.08 million shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.09 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 30.76 million.