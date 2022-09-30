At Current Prices, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Worth A Patient Look?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares stood at 13.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.57, to imply a decrease of -2.86% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The PATH share’s 52-week high remains $59.57, putting it -373.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.21. The company has a valuation of $7.00B, with an average of 9.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for UiPath Inc. (PATH), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PATH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

After registering a -2.86% downside in the last session, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.54 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.60%, and -23.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.86%. Short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw shorts transact 21.28 million shares and set a 4.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.23, implying an increase of 31.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PATH has been trading -138.66% off suggested target high and 4.53% from its likely low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UiPath Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are -56.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -150.00% against 12.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $245.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275.02 million.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 06 and December 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UiPath Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders hold 11.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.83% of the shares at 65.14% float percentage. In total, 57.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.6 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $472.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.25 million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $342.5 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 20.77 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $261.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.84 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 111.14 million.