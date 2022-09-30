Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Is Down -9.71% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.03, to imply a decrease of -0.99% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The AR share’s 52-week high remains $48.80, putting it -62.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.38. The company has a valuation of $10.15B, with an average of 7.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Antero Resources Corporation (AR), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.91.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the latest session, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.17 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.71%, and -21.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.31%. Short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) saw shorts transact 23.33 million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.29, implying an increase of 43.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $67.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AR has been trading -123.11% off suggested target high and -23.21% from its likely low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are -0.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 374.31% against 34.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 905.30% this quarter before jumping 332.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.8 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.82 billion.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antero Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders hold 10.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.56% of the shares at 93.02% float percentage. In total, 83.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33.44 million shares (or 10.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 26.73 million shares, or about 8.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $816.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.77 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $237.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.84 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 293.34 million.