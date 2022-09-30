Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) Fell -143.38% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.75, to imply a decrease of -6.70% or -$0.7 in intraday trading. The AVXL share’s 52-week high remains $23.73, putting it -143.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.13. The company has a valuation of $773.17M, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 799.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

After registering a -6.70% downside in the last session, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.60 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -6.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.39%, and 2.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.77%. Short interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw shorts transact 8.26 million shares and set a 7.87 days time to cover.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) shares are -20.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.11% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.10% this quarter before falling -6.70% for the next one.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 22 and November 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. insiders hold 3.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.07% of the shares at 34.11% float percentage. In total, 33.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.58 million shares (or 7.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.33 million shares, or about 6.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $65.56 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.14 million shares. This is just over 4.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.11 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 25.98 million.