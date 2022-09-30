After This Week’s 1.13% Gain In Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA), We Just Learned Something New

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply a decrease of -17.72% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The PBLA share’s 52-week high remains $2.40, putting it -700.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $9.84M, with an average of 3.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 559.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

After registering a -17.72% downside in the latest session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5308 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -17.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.13%, and -52.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.25%. Short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 94.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBLA has been trading -1900.0% off suggested target high and -1566.67% from its likely low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares are -82.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 3.45% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.60% this quarter before falling -43.80% for the next one.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 9.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.08% of the shares at 4.52% float percentage. In total, 4.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brand Asset Management Group, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 57144.0 shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37720.0.