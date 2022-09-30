ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Shares Fall :-121.24% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s traded shares stood at 3.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply a decrease of -8.87% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The ADMA share’s 52-week high remains $2.92, putting it -29.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $483.44M, with an average of 4.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

After registering a -8.87% downside in the last session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.61 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -8.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.72%, and -14.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.28%. Short interest in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw shorts transact 28.73 million shares and set a 7.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.67, implying an increase of 51.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADMA has been trading -121.24% off suggested target high and -76.99% from its likely low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ADMA Biologics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares are 24.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $31.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.03 million.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

ADMA Biologics Inc. insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.19% of the shares at 70.68% float percentage. In total, 69.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.93 million shares (or 6.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 10.41 million shares, or about 5.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.29 million shares. This is just over 2.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.95 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 7.83 million.