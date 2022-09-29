Why Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.33, to imply a decrease of -5.39% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The PSEC share’s 52-week high remains $9.06, putting it -43.13% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.50. The company has a valuation of $2.64B, with an average of 1.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PSEC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

After registering a -5.39% downside in the latest session, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.84 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -5.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.69%, and -13.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.45%. Short interest in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw shorts transact 7.59 million shares and set a 4.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying a decrease of -5.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSEC has been trading 5.21% off suggested target high and 5.21% from its likely low.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prospect Capital Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) shares are -19.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.52% against -9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.30% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $176.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $181.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $157.34 million and $169.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.20% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.44% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 3.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prospect Capital Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 10.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Prospect Capital Corporation insiders hold 27.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.21% of the shares at 11.34% float percentage. In total, 8.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 1.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 2.15 million shares, or about 0.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17.84 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF holds roughly 3.41 million shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 2.45 million.