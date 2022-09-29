Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM): Can A Stock Be Down -26.97% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.15, to imply a decrease of -0.64% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The WPM share’s 52-week high remains $51.90, putting it -66.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.62. The company has a valuation of $14.81B, with an average of 2.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WPM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the latest session, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.37 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.04%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.97%. Short interest in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw shorts transact 15.48 million shares and set a 5.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.49, implying an increase of 35.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $36.91 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WPM has been trading -99.04% off suggested target high and -18.49% from its likely low.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares are -34.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.53% against 17.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.30% this quarter before jumping 3.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $245.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $266.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $268.96 million and $278.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.80% before dropping -4.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 48.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.25% of the shares at 66.53% float percentage. In total, 66.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.96 million shares (or 5.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $836.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 18.81 million shares, or about 4.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $583.3 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 16.47 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $510.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.43 million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about 354.41 million.