What Could Change After BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) Gains 7.98% From The High-Point?

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.26, to imply a decrease of -1.81% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The BGCP share’s 52-week high remains $5.64, putting it -73.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with an average of 1.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BGCP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) trade information

After registering a -1.81% downside in the latest session, BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.74 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.65%, and -18.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.60%. Short interest in BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw shorts transact 7.51 million shares and set a 3.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 57.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BGCP has been trading -160.74% off suggested target high and -114.72% from its likely low.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BGC Partners Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) shares are -26.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.62% against -10.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $439.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $425.28 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 76.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 172.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.07% annually.

BGCP Dividends

BGC Partners Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BGC Partners Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.20% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Major holders

BGC Partners Inc. insiders hold 7.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.11% of the shares at 71.44% float percentage. In total, 66.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.06 million shares (or 9.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.49 million shares, or about 6.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $98.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.32 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.93 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 34.9 million.