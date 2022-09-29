Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) On Wednesday – Up 60.58% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.01, to imply a decrease of -0.90% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The VERU share’s 52-week high remains $24.55, putting it -122.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.34. The company has a valuation of $921.32M, with an average of 5.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

After registering a -0.90% downside in the last session, Veru Inc. (VERU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.24 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.85%, and -33.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.93%. Short interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw shorts transact 24.08 million shares and set a 2.65 days time to cover.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veru Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Veru Inc. (VERU) shares are 112.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,033.33% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -433.30% this quarter before falling -220.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $16.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.66 million and $15.65 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.20% before jumping 22.30% in the following quarter.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 30 and December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Veru Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Veru Inc. insiders hold 19.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.04% of the shares at 54.69% float percentage. In total, 44.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 5.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.11 million shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veru Inc. (VERU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.88 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 16.93 million.