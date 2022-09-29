Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE) Is Currently -245.1 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply a decrease of -28.17% or -$1.0 in intraday trading. The VEEE share’s 52-week high remains $8.80, putting it -245.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $25.84M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) trade information

After registering a -28.17% downside in the latest session, Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.81 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -28.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.58%, and -16.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.47%. Short interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) saw shorts transact 32689.999999999996 shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 68.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEEE has been trading -213.73% off suggested target high and -213.73% from its likely low.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) estimates and forecasts

VEEE Dividends

Twin Vee Powercats Co. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Twin Vee Powercats Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE)’s Major holders

Twin Vee Powercats Co. insiders hold 57.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.45% of the shares at 38.39% float percentage. In total, 16.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 3.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Northeast Financial Consultants Inc with 96984.0 shares, or about 1.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.4 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 34692.0 shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 597.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2489.0.