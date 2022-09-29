Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR)’s 7.56-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply a decrease of -0.72% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The TMBR share’s 52-week high remains $0.93, putting it -745.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $14.47M, with an average of 4.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

After registering a -0.72% downside in the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1240 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.56%, and -7.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.79%. Short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) saw shorts transact 1.08 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) shares are -71.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.81% against 1.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $150k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150k.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 5.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.26% of the shares at 4.52% float percentage. In total, 4.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 1.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.87 million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 97245.0.