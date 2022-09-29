Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Could See A -132.01% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply a decrease of -8.55% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The TTSH share’s 52-week high remains $8.19, putting it -132.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.70. The company has a valuation of $196.44M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 297.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TTSH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) trade information

After registering a -8.55% downside in the latest session, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.90 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -8.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.46%, and -3.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.86%. Short interest in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) saw shorts transact 0.5 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 60.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTSH has been trading -154.96% off suggested target high and -154.96% from its likely low.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.01 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 456.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

TTSH Dividends

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tile Shop Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)’s Major holders

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. insiders hold 31.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.93% of the shares at 65.39% float percentage. In total, 44.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kanen Wealth Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 6.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is B. Riley Asset Management, Llc with 2.65 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 1.77 million.