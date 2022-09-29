This Week’s -5.59% Loss In LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) Taught Us Something New

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.94, to imply a decrease of -3.82% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The LXP share’s 52-week high remains $16.10, putting it -80.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.81. The company has a valuation of $2.64B, with an average of 2.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LXP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) trade information

After registering a -3.82% downside in the latest session, LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.77 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.59%, and -9.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.52%. Short interest in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw shorts transact 22.4 million shares and set a 10.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.50, implying an increase of 28.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LXP has been trading -56.6% off suggested target high and -34.23% from its likely low.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LXP Industrial Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) shares are -42.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.38% against 10.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -96.20% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $78.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $80.6 million and $82.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before dropping -4.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 98.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

LXP Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LXP Industrial Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 5.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s Major holders

LXP Industrial Trust insiders hold 2.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.27% of the shares at 102.34% float percentage. In total, 100.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 52.33 million shares (or 18.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $821.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.08 million shares, or about 16.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $723.47 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 20.3 million shares. This is just over 7.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $218.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.58 million, or 4.72% of the shares, all valued at about 170.48 million.