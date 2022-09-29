This Week’s 19.84% Gain In Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Taught Us Something New

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.08, to imply an increase of 19.84% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The ZY share’s 52-week high remains $14.43, putting it -368.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $341.05M, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

After registering a 19.84% upside in the last session, Zymergen Inc. (ZY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.11 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 19.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.84%, and 31.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.96%. Short interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw shorts transact 3.41 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.60, implying a decrease of -18.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.60 and $2.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZY has been trading 15.58% off suggested target high and 15.58% from its likely low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zymergen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.10% this quarter before jumping 28.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.11 million.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zymergen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Zymergen Inc. insiders hold 7.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.04% of the shares at 74.74% float percentage. In total, 69.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.61 million shares (or 25.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.19 million shares, or about 4.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.12 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 5.97 million shares. This is just over 5.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 3.11 million.