This Is A Time To Build A Position In GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 7.41% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The GOVX share’s 52-week high remains $5.61, putting it -383.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $24.92M, with an average of 2.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

After registering a 7.41% upside in the last session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 7.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.42%, and -4.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.96%. Short interest in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 80.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOVX has been trading -417.24% off suggested target high and -417.24% from its likely low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $80k and $30k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GeoVax Labs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders hold 2.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.87% of the shares at 15.21% float percentage. In total, 14.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 3.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.26 million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 91154.0, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.