There Has Been A -1.29% Decline For Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC). So What’s Next?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.17, to imply a decrease of -1.29% or -$1.01 in intraday trading. The CNC share’s 52-week high remains $98.53, putting it -27.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $60.81. The company has a valuation of $44.82B, with an average of 5.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

After registering a -1.29% downside in the latest session, Centene Corporation (CNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.27 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.37%, and -14.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.12%. Short interest in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) saw shorts transact 7.35 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.37, implying an increase of 26.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $88.00 and $116.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNC has been trading -50.32% off suggested target high and -14.03% from its likely low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Centene Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Centene Corporation (CNC) shares are -7.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.68% against -5.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.40% this quarter before falling -9.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $35.39 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.81 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.41 billion and $32.57 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.20% before jumping 6.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -26.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.48% annually.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centene Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Centene Corporation insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.10% of the shares at 98.03% float percentage. In total, 97.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 63.61 million shares (or 10.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 50.54 million shares, or about 8.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.25 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centene Corporation (CNC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 23.11 million shares. This is just over 3.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.96 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.82 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 1.42 billion.