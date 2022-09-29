TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU): How Can A Stock Be Down -11.71% Year To Date, But Still Loser

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.22, to imply a decrease of -2.84% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The TU share’s 52-week high remains $27.50, putting it -36.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.20. The company has a valuation of $29.53B, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TELUS Corporation (TU), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TU a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) trade information

After registering a -2.84% downside in the latest session, TELUS Corporation (TU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.19 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.70%, and -10.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.71%. Short interest in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) saw shorts transact 15.77 million shares and set a 9.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.19, implying an increase of 22.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.76 and $28.36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TU has been trading -40.26% off suggested target high and -22.45% from its likely low.

TELUS Corporation (TU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TELUS Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TELUS Corporation (TU) shares are -19.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.47% against -5.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.50% this quarter before jumping 13.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.47 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.63 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 29.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.33% annually.

TU Dividends

TELUS Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TELUS Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.03, with the share yield ticking at 4.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)’s Major holders

TELUS Corporation insiders hold 0.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.75% of the shares at 54.76% float percentage. In total, 54.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 139.02 million shares (or 10.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TD Asset Management, Inc with 41.83 million shares, or about 3.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.09 billion.

We also have American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TELUS Corporation (TU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, American Mutual Fund Inc holds roughly 8.6 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $191.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.81 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 145.31 million.