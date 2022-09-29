Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -29.10% Year-To-Date

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $77.66, to imply a decrease of -5.35% or -$4.39 in intraday trading. The SPLK share’s 52-week high remains $176.66, putting it -127.48% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $78.75. The company has a valuation of $13.72B, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

After registering a -5.35% downside in the latest session, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 83.24 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -5.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.19%, and -12.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.10%. Short interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw shorts transact 5.48 million shares and set a 2.57 days time to cover.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Splunk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are -42.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 160.00% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 167.60% this quarter before jumping 54.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $847.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 29 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.06 billion.

SPLK Dividends

Splunk Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Splunk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Splunk Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.62% of the shares at 88.21% float percentage. In total, 87.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.85 million shares (or 22.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $297.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.3 million shares, or about 9.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.18 billion.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 13.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $177.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.74 million, or 2.92% of the shares, all valued at about 366.39 million.