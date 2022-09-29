Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND): Can A Stock Be Down -81.95% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply an increase of 16.88% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The SOND share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -504.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $376.11M, with an average of 3.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

After registering a 16.88% upside in the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8300 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 16.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.51%, and -2.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.95%. Short interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) saw shorts transact 5.47 million shares and set a 3.64 days time to cover.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonder Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are -62.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.83% against 21.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 102.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $113.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.48 million.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc. insiders hold 27.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.77% of the shares at 67.40% float percentage. In total, 48.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.95 million shares (or 8.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $85.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC with 15.86 million shares, or about 7.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $75.34 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.43 million shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 5.97 million.