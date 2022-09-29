Should Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) Rally After -128.7% Drop From High?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.43, to imply an increase of 1.51% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ALLO share’s 52-week high remains $26.14, putting it -128.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.43. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

After registering a 1.51% upside in the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.88 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 1.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.87%, and -17.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.39%. Short interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw shorts transact 22.43 million shares and set a 8.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.56, implying an increase of 58.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLO has been trading -381.19% off suggested target high and -31.23% from its likely low.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares are 13.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.63% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.10% this quarter before falling -21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -99.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $10k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44k and $10k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 29.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.11% of the shares at 92.93% float percentage. In total, 65.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 13.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $481.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TPG GP A, LLC with 18.72 million shares, or about 13.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $170.51 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 4.08 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 26.03 million.